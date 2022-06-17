‘Love & Anarchy 2’ Season 2 is available on Netflix

Love and Chaos 2 Finally landed Netflix.

on Netflix Love and Chaos 2

Swedish series created by Lisa Langseth Officially renewed by the streaming giant on March 12, 2021: New episodes are already available from June 16, 2022.

Love & Anarchy returns for a second season in 2022 which means we get more BJÖRN MOSTEN!!! pic.twitter.com/a6kIuzvPv8 – Netflix Nordic (NetflixNordic) March 12, 2021

Season 1 premiered on Wednesday, November 4, and is the second original Swedish production by license plate Netflix after, after Quicksand year 2018.

After its debut, the first season was a good success in many countries outside of Sweden, and also settled in the rankings of the ten most watched titles in Italy.

Even today love and chaos It is the only active production that Netflix She has to Sweden. previous, QuicksandIt was a short series and as such did not extend beyond the first and only season. The fact that the competition is rather low (or in this case, nothing) greatly increases the odds of their renewal Love and Chaos 2.

Season Two Summary: Some Previews

The hero of the story is Sufi (Ida Engful), a career counselor with a husband and two children. When she was commissioned to restore an old publishing house that had fallen into disrepair, Sufi You will meet an IT technician the above (Bjorn mustine). Between the two, a game of flirting looks is played that will lead them to face unexpected consequences.

In the second season, Sufi She has to overcome the difficult moment of divorce with her husband while trying to start a new life for herself and the above. However, the arrival of some unexpected events triggers a new existential crisis that also has serious consequences for the relationship with the friend.

Meanwhile small publishing house Lund & Lagersted He does his best to engage with the highly traditional literary world, while exploring the new opportunities offered by today’s society. He will succeed in the end Sufi To find meaning in love and his new life the above In the midst of all this hustle and bustle?

cast Love and Chaos 2: actors and characters

On the occasion of the second season, they join the cast of the series David Dencik And the Marina Boras. The protagonists are back with them Ida Engful (Sufi) And the Bjorn Mustin (the above) with also Johannes Bah Konke (johanex-husband Sufi), Bjorn Kellmann (runepresident Lund and Lagerstedt), Ren Bryn Brynolfson (Friedrich), jazem erdogan (Dennis) And the Carla Singh (Carolinecompany receptionist). They complete the cast Lars WehringerAnd the Robin Lopez, Lud Hagberg And the Yasmine Al-Jerbi.

trailer