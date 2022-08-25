Lou, the trailer for the new Netflix movie with Allison Janney remembering John Wick and Takin

finally arrived The first trailer for the new Netflix movie Lou. Viewers immediately commented on the product on social media, comparing it to John Wick and Taken.

Announced a few years ago, Lou faced many difficulties over time, which were also hampered by the covid-19 epidemic that spread in 2020. However, Netflix and Bad Robot kept the reins, and continued with the project that sees Allison as the protagonist. Criminal. The Oscar-winning actress plays a woman who tries to forget her past as a protector until she gets involved In search of the criminal who kidnapped his neighbor’s daughter.

The first reactions to the trailer are enthusiastic. “Allison Janney wears John Wick,” one user wrote on YouTube. Another compared the film to another cult movement: “Allison Janney as the new Liam Neeson? Yes, please!”. Certainly an interesting prospect. Comparisons with Taken and John Wick were manybut another model put out a third film: “So is the female version of the old man?”

And you, What do you think of this trailer? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, we find out that there will be many stars in Lou’s crew: find out with us the other names.