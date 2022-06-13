LOTTO 6aus49: Tipper from Solingen becomes a millionaire

West Lotto

Monster (ots)

Without the jackpot to win millions: A player from North Rhine-Westphalia won second place in the LOTTO 6aus49 draw last Saturday (11 June). There are other top NRW winners in the SUPER 6 bonus lottery.

Earn with subsystem

Six crosses were not enough for the player from the Solingen region: with the 626 subsystem and a stake of 157 euros, he was able to enter a total of 26 lucky numbers in the race. Successfully: In numbers 11-17-22-25-29-44 He won the second prize for the category, which contained about two million euros. Only number 8 was missing for the grand prize. The lucky winner shares the sum in second place with a player from Lower Saxony: both receive exactly 1,223,517.30 euros.

Super 6

Other players can look forward to a six-figure win. In the additional SUPER 6 lottery, every 100,000 euros goes to the Cologne region and the Recklinghausen region.

Jackpot win

The next chance to win the LOTTO 6aus49 jackpot will be next Wednesday (15 June). Then nearly 17 million euros are waiting in the first prize category.

Original content from: WestLotto, transmitted by aktuell الأخبار news