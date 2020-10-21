Los Angeles Superstars shine, the Dodgers lead Rise 8-3 in their opening match at WS

Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Bates and the Los Angeles Dodgers have left the Tampa Bay Rise team in a neutral position to start the most bizarre world tournament to be played amid the pandemic.

Kershaw dominated six runs, Bellinger, Betts and wild Dodgers chasing Tyler Glasnow attended in the fifth game for an 8-3 win Tuesday night at the first series held in a neutral location.

A coronavirus crowd is limited to 11,388 at Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers worth $ 1.2 billion, the smallest baseball event in 111 years.

Kershaw, the star of the regular season with an erratic post-season date, looked like an ace who often starred in midsummer evenings with the San Gabriel Mountains behind him at Dodger Stadium. With the games shifting, the 32-year-old left the field not far from his off-season home in Dallas.

A three-time winning Cy Young award winner allowed one round and two successes, hit eight and walked one. It caused 19 seesaws and failures between 78 stadiums – more than its previous three starts combined. He threw nine balls in the first, when he was stranded with a pair of runners, and then only threw nine balls during the next three rounds.

Kershaw retired 13 times in a row before his only mistake, a quick ball that Kevin Kermeier managed to achieve at home in the fifth game that narrowed Rice’s deficit to 2-1. The ERA Champion improved five times to 2–2 in the World Series and 12–12 in post-season play, which remains his regular season record 175-76.

The second game on Wednesday night. The Dodgers, who scored the best record in the major leagues during the abbreviated season and showed all of their stars in Game 1, plan to throw a stack of attenuators against Rays ace Blake Snell.

Bellinger, 2019 NL MVP who kicked off the opener with a career 0.14 hitting average in 12 World Championship matches, put the Dodgers team fourth with a two-run Homer off Glasnow, and had no trouble driving 98 mph on court the Dodgers Bulbin is in the center-right.

Bellinger, who put Homer in the seventh game in the lead in the seventh game of the National League championship on Sunday, raised his arm victoriously as Glasno turned around and watched the ball sail.

He shuffled his feet, pecked gently as he crossed the saucer and celebrated while dancing back to the bunker, a sign he remembered as he cracked his right shoulder during the loud clamor two nights earlier. Bellinger capped his evening by jumping at the 6-foot-high central field wall in ninth place, neglecting Austin Meadows of the chance to sprint home.

Betts, awesome all October but dipped in the board, added his first post-season Homer to the Dodgers, a sixth single shot by Josh Fleming.

Bates got two hits, scored twice, and stole two bases in the fifth round, when Cory Seger slammed one as Los Angeles became the first team to steal three bases in a successive tournament since the 1912 New York Giants in the fifth match against Boston.

After helping Boston beat the Dodgers in the 2018 series, Bates traded in Los Angeles prior to this season. The former AL MVP player showed off his defensive skills in the NLCS with three superb shots.

Los Angeles is participating in the series for the third time in four years but is pursuing its first title since the team led by Kirk Gibson and Uriel Hirschser in 1988. After LCS’s unusual launch of the games on seven consecutive days, the Dodgers’ team has planned for all: Bowlpin Outing for the next match.

The only previous series was Tampa Bay losing five games to Philadelphia in 2008.

After a regular season played without fans, MLB resumed selling tickets in limited quantity to the NLCS at Globe Life and maintained that by allowing about 28% of the capacity to be filled in a 40,518 capacity soccer field, where the roof was open. The crowd was widespread across the world and was the smallest in the series since 10,535 attended Game 6 between Pirates and Tigers at Bennett Park, Detroit in 1909, according to the Elias Sports Office.

Glasnow is chased after 4 1/3 innings with a sinister accusative line that includes three hits, six runs, six walks, and eight strokes. He threw 112 stadiums in his career and became the first to walk six or more in a series game since Edwin Jackson of St. Louis in Game 4 of 2011. Glasno went on to count three balls in 12 of 23 strokes.

Los Angeles extended their lead to 4-1 in fifth place, when Rice coach Kevin Cash left Glasno to face Max Munchy, who hit left-handed with runners in the corners. Muncy hit a single hopper for senior baseman Yandy Díaz with the field, and Bates overcame a powerful but slightly unconnected throw with his head sliding past catcher Mike Zunino.

Will Smith finished Glasnow with a single RBI single, and was followed by Chris Taylor and puncher Kiké Hernández with singles scoring by Ryan Yarbrough for a 6–1 lead.

Justin Turner and Max Munchy doubled on consecutive pitches in sixth place.

Mike Brosso and Kermaire hit the ball in the seventh game against Victor Gonzalez, who stopped leading the Zonino line and doubled Brosso from second base in a final double match.

Kershaw raised his post-season career to 201 hits, overtaking John Smoltz (199) for second place behind Justin Verlander 205.

Glasno went to William S Hart High School in Santa Clarita, California, the same school that produced Pop Walk, who started and won the opening 1980 series for Philadelphia.

Snell (4-2) lost the sixth game to Houston on Friday, by throwing 42 shots over two rounds. The Dodgers said they were heading to an empty game rather than using the Walker Buehler on a three-day rest.