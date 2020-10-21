A report said the Justice Department agreed with Chief Intelligence Officer John Ratcliffe’s assessment that the emails posted by The Post from a laptop owned by Hunter Biden were not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Sources told Fox News that the FBI is too Really in possession From Hunter Biden’s laptop the emails were copied from.

The first story about Hunter’s emails published by The Post included a photo of a federal summons order in Delaware showing that the FBI seized its computer and hard drive in December, after a computer repairman said he alerted federal authorities to its presence.

On Monday, the Director of National Intelligence, Ratcliffe, said the emails “are not part of some Russian disinformation campaign”.

“Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of a Russian disinformation campaign,” Ratcliffe said.

“Let me be clear: The intelligence community does not believe this because there is no intelligence to support it. We have not shared any intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress.

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, had claimed that the emails were part of a distortion orchestrated by Moscow.

Ratcliffe criticized Schiff for the allegations.

“It’s funny that some of the people who complain the most about the politicization of intelligence are the ones who politicize intelligence,” Ratcliffe said. “Unfortunately, it was Adam Schiff who said that the intelligence community believed that Hunter Biden’s laptop and the emails on it were part of a Russian disinformation campaign.”