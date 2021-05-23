Looking for a new computer during Hot Sale? Here we tell you the best options!

Ready to get the most out of Hot Sale 2021 offers? In this eighth edition of the event, you will be able to take advantage of great and exciting offers for all kinds of products available online. The Hot Sale 2021 It will run for 9 days, from May 23 early to midnight May 31. And if what you are looking for is the best computers to get the most out of your business and creativity, then the promotions and equipment are sure to be that HP He has it for you that will spark your interest. Thanks since then HP discount coupons You will find excellent promotions, interest-free months with participating cards, free shipping for participating products, among other offers.

High power computers

Update your PCs with HP High Power PCs, so you can increase productivity in your business.

Nowadays, laptops are the most in-demand choice for most jobs as they allow you to easily carry out your work from anywhere, be it at home or in the office. Forms HP PavilionAnd the I believeAnd the Ghost x360 s Envy switchable It offers RAM speeds from 8 to 16 GB, 11th generation Intel Core processors to give you excellent performance and power, it also features excellent graphics and Windows 10 operating system with a wide range of applications and tools.

Or if you have a stationary office either at home or at your workplace, we recommend choosing the HP 21-b0015 All-in-One Desktop Computer with Intel 10th Gen processor, Windows 10 operating system and 4GB RAM, all in a stylish desktop With CPU integrated into the screen, it saves space on your desk without losing all its power Hp computer.

All-In-One Printers

With HP all-in-1 printers, you can print, copy, and scan documents with just one computer. You will be able to find equipment such as laser printing HP Laser Neverstop MFP waves LaserJet Pro. On the other hand, if you prefer to print with ink, you will find the multifunctional printer Desk-Jet feature And Smart Tank or Office Jet-Pro with USB, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity options. You can also find home and business printers in A4, B5, letter, and legal formats up to 36 inches.

Samsung screens

If you need an additional screen for your business or to perform tasks more easily, we recommend you to pay attention to HP upgrades During the Hot Sale event, since you’ll definitely find discounts on 21.5, 24 and up to 27-inch screens, with sleek and ultra-thin designs, and immersive colors tailored to your comfort, even if you want to build your own PC, it’s an excellent choice as a master watcher. For your team.

Accessories and supplements

What are the latest HP devices?

HP’s latest PC models are Elite Dragonfly G2, Elite Dragonfly Max, Elite Folio, EliteBook 840 Aero G8, Elitebook x360 1030 G8, and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8, available to Mexico as of this year 2021.

What is the HP Customer Service Number?

HP Customer Service number is +55 50912455 or 800-063-0234. Follow these steps with the operator in succession if you want to make a sale or need help after making a purchase: (Sales 1, 1, 1) (After Sales 1, 1, 2). HP customer service hours are 08:00 to 17:30.

Now you know where to find the best offers and discounts to update your PC and its peripherals! Remember, you can save more with the HP Coupon!