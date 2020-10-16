Koeman was impressed by Osman Dembele’s coaching in Barcelona

Barcelona president Ronald Koeman explained why Ousmane Dembele held additional training sessions with the club during the international break.

The Dutchman explained that Dembele was in need of additional fitness after a year of suffering from injury and indicated how impressed the striker was during the sessions.

Earlier this week, a report came out from Esport 3 as cited by it Sports Diary, Who claims that the Frenchman’s training courses were not voluntary, as I originally mentioned sportIn fact, President Ronald Koeman did not grant him any furlough.

Dembele’s team-mates were granted four days off by the club during the international break in order to recover and rest after the season’s opening.

However, Dembele was said to have been instructed to come to the club’s facilities to boost his fitness which was lacking due to his previous long-term injury.

Coman told reporters on Friday: “Dembele is of high quality, and little by little he will be physically healthy.” Brand.

“Those who haven’t played many games trained. He was one of them. I’m very happy to coach him.”

Dembele returned to training on Tuesday last week after missing the Monday session during the transfer deadline day.

Now the Frenchman is staying at Camp Nou and is determined to change the hearts and minds of those at the clubs.

Dembele has not played in Barcelona’s first team since November – and has never played under former coach Quique Setien – due to long-term injuries while his fitness spoiled his time at Camp Nou since his move from Dortmund in 2017.

The French international – who has suffered injuries since moving to Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 – withdrew on 25The tenth Minute of the game against his former club Dortmund in late November and has not appeared since.

In three years he suffered seven muscle injuries at Camp Nou.

Dembele made 74 appearances for Barcelona with the first team, scored 19 goals and made 17 assists, and was decided by United as a substitute for Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

