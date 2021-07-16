Local public transportation will be expanded in all areas in rural areas – the state supports pilot areas

In the provinces of Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald and Emmendingen, the frequency will be increased and traffic expanded on demand.

The state Department of Transportation is supporting several pilot areas, among others with expanding on-demand buses and shared taxis. In the Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald and Emmendingen regions, the timing and reliability of local public transport must be improved, especially in the evenings and on weekends. To this end, from December onwards, minibuses will be running in the regions of Dreisamtal, Hochschwarzwald, Breisgau and Kaiserstuhl during peak times.

In the future, scheduled and on-demand traffic will be intelligently integrated in order to ensure hourly public transportation from early morning until late at night. New forms of service such as buses on demand and shared taxis will also be used. “In sparsely populated areas and at times when few people are on the move, we also need new forms of mobility that are needs-oriented and meet the needs of citizens while at the same time taking into account climate protection goals,” he said. The Minister of Transport in Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Hermann. “Through the five pilot projects, we are creating an engaging navigation offer that is available to people every day of the week to engage with daily life and spend their spare time.”

Each region eligible for funding now follows its own modular approach, which is based on regional conditions. In addition to the southern regions of Baden, there are the provinces of Freudenstadt and Schwäbisch Hall, as well as the Alpine Danube region.

