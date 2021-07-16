Brandon Borillo is the third Australian to join Dynamo! Christian Viel wanted to bring him to Black and Yellow

After Mark Schwarzer and Joshua Kennedy, Brandon Borrillo is the third Australian to serve Dynamo Dresden.

Dresden – After Mark Schwarzer and Joshua Kennedy Brandon Borrell The third Australian in service Dresden Dynamo . The 25-year-old national player for his country came from FC Freiburg and should provide a breath of fresh air in attack.

Brandon Borrillo also cut a great figure as the leader behind the quarterback. © Lutz Henschel



He is new, but already knows some of his teammates before changing him: “Luka Hermann, of course, who also came from SC, Christoph Daverner, Paul Weil from my time at Kaiserslautern and of course Anton Mitriushkin, who, like me, was the last time in Fortuna Dusseldorf I played ‘ said the Australian.

Of course, this makes settling in a little easier. After four years in Germany – he moved from Brisbane Roar to Luthern in 2017 – he can already speak to his fellow players in excellent German.

As Borello reveals, this is his second attempt at Dynamo.

In 2019, Christian Feil wanted to catch him from Bitzenberg and bring him to the Elbe, at that time he decided to go to Freiburg. Now it worked.