Brandon Borillo is the third Australian to join Dynamo! Christian Viel wanted to bring him to Black and Yellow

Fiel wanted to bring him to Dynamo: Borrello is the third Australian with SGD
After Mark Schwarzer and Joshua Kennedy, Brandon Borrillo is the third Australian to serve Dynamo Dresden.
Dresden – After Mark Schwarzer and Joshua Kennedy Brandon Borrell The third Australian in service Dresden Dynamo. The 25-year-old national player for his country came from FC Freiburg and should provide a breath of fresh air in attack.
He is new, but already knows some of his teammates before changing him: “Luka Hermann, of course, who also came from SC, Christoph Daverner, Paul Weil from my time at Kaiserslautern and of course Anton Mitriushkin, who, like me, was the last time in Fortuna Dusseldorf I played ‘ said the Australian.
Of course, this makes settling in a little easier. After four years in Germany – he moved from Brisbane Roar to Luthern in 2017 – he can already speak to his fellow players in excellent German.
As Borello reveals, this is his second attempt at Dynamo.
In 2019, Christian Feil wanted to catch him from Bitzenberg and bring him to the Elbe, at that time he decided to go to Freiburg. Now it worked.
“It’s a great club, I also had a look at the training center with my wife – it couldn’t be more professional. I’m really happy, I think the fans are so amazing,” smiles, who scored two goals for him. This season: “To stay in the league with Dynamo and qualify for the World Cup with Australia for the 2022 World Cup. That would be great.”