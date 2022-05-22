Live broadcast of the Liverpool vs. Wolves: Premier League predictions, TV channel, how to watch online, weather, news, odds

Liverpool are hoping to win the Premier League on Sunday, but they will need help to do so. Jurgen Klopp’s side enters today just one point behind Manchester City with the last game remaining, but the Reds will have to beat Wolverhampton on Sunday and watch City lose points against Aston Villa. A draw for Liverpool and a City defeat would equal them on points, but Pep Guardiola’s men lead by six goals on goal difference. Defeating six or more goals by City seems almost impossible at this point. But Liverpool need to focus on what they can control and defeat a Wolves team that has a strong and confident defence.

Here are our stories, how to watch the game, and more:

How do you monitor the odds?

Date: Sunday, May 22 | time: 11:00 a.m. ET

location: Anfield – Liverpool, England

TV: United States | Live broadcast: fuboTV (Free trial)

coincidence: Liverpool-675; Draw +650 +2000 wolves (via Caesars Sportsbook)

conspiracies

Liverpool: The Reds were left without Fabinho as the defensive midfielder struggled with groin problems that he suffered on May 12. He is expected to return to participate in the Champions League final next Saturday against Real Madrid. Otherwise, everyone else should be available to the Reds and throw everything against Wolves to try to win, hoping that City are wrong.

Wolves: Ruben Neves risks being disqualified for another yellow card, which could miss his first Premier League appearance next season. In terms of injury, Mateja Sarkic and Max Kellmann are absent due to injury. Wolves enter this match having conceded 11 goals in their last four games while attacking have conceded little but they have to do something special here to win.

prediction

The Reds break up and take control of a team of wolves who rarely threaten to attack. Choose: Liverpool 3, Wolverhampton 0