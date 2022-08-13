Lithuania crushes Finland to the rhythm of Valencionas

2022-08-11 T21:42:28+00:00

Alex Molina Perillo



The Lithuanian captain was relieved at his team’s quiet victory in Vilnius

By Eurohoops Team / [email protected]

Jonas Valanciunas led the Lithuanian team like never before and the end result was an additional win for the locals, this time by 35 points (87-52) in Vilnius.

inside Memphis Grizzlies He finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals. Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis scored 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Rokas Jokobaitis and Ignas Prazdekis scored nine points each.

Finn Olivier Nkamhua scored 12 points and four rebounds, trying his best in a team that once again missed Lauri Markanen, who was unavailable to Finland for the second game in a row.

Lithuania will compete in Group B of the upcoming European Basketball Championship and will face Bosnia, France, Germany, Hungary, Slovenia and Germany.

Finland is part of Group D along with the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Serbia and Israel.