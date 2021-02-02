Finland beats Mexico in my husband

sLike Mexicans Santiago Gonzalez s Miguel Njeil Reyes Varela Forced up Tie break the second set, They couldn’t save the game’s bad start She fell in front of the Finnish duo Harry Heliovara s Henry Continin 6-3 and 7-6 (8-6) in the series Davis Cup.

“It was a great victory for us, there is still one game to go but the series is already 2-1 and I’m very happy,” There is still one point to win but we hope to win“Racket flippers said Curtin after the win.

Two years ago, Number One in the doubles detailed which keys were merging Finland To win in Mexico.

“In doubles there are few points that define, We seized the opportunities and I think we did a little better Especially in the second set, in a match we were 40-0 with the trio broken against it, it was important and more than that in these circumstances, there was always little margin but we were able to do it well, ”he said.

But in the second set, both spouses maintained their service The Mexican national team missed three points for breaking speed And ended with the opportunity to benefit and determine the match in the third set.

We knew they were a strong team, container He is a great doubles player, and not for something he has become The best player in the world two years agoIt’s been tough to break them, it sends a good performance. With a little luck they broke our service at the start of the match, played without pressure, and they were better than us in the first set, and in the second group we raised our level of play, tried to present our offers, and we had opportunities. 0-40 in the second set. 4-3, at 6-5 we had two points for the set, but they served well, we fought to the end and are sad that we couldn’t score a doubles point, but The Davis Cup is a team effort and there are still matches to be playedMexican Santiago Gonzalez mentioned.

The series continues with The third point of singles Where the mexican Gerardo Lopez Filiasor He will meet Harry Heliovara, the match in which the captain’s fins were originally scheduled Patrick Niklas SalmenenHowever, he felt relieved at the last minute due to health issues.

Photos: Imago7