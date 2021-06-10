Lionel Messi moves to Beckham in Miami?

There has been a lot of speculation about Lionel Messi’s future in recent weeks and months. The 33-year-old wanted to leave Barcelona last summer, but the change did not materialize. Beckham Club Inter Miami owner, Jorge Mas, now speaks with hope that he will be able to guide the global superstar to his club.

He was “optimistic” of persuading Messi to move to Major League Soccer (MLS). And perhaps the chances are worse: the Argentine’s contract expires at the end of June and so far there has been no extension. In addition, Messi has repeatedly emphasized that he would like to play in the MLS in the years leading up to the end of his career.

Messi also said he wanted to know what it means to “live in the United States and what the league is like there”. The Argentine already has a place to live in the United States: he recently bought a condominium in Miami for seven million US dollars.

Jorge Mas, owner of Inter Miami, told the Miami Herald that Messi is “arguably the best player of all time”. Club chiefs, including England legend David Beckham, want to build a world-class team around the former world footballer.

Barcelona President Laporta is working on a future solution

A 20-year success story that will end with the departure of Lionel Messi. Of course it’s really about that as a consequence, especially since Messi is going to cost the Florida club so much. According to El Mundo, his salary is currently 138 million euros per year. The current earnings among Americans is Carlos Villa with $6.3 million per season.

At FC Barcelona they have completely different plans anyway. President Joan Laporta is “convinced” that Messi will remain loyal to his club. According to Spanish media, Barcelona are working on a ten-year deal that would keep Messi in Catalonia for another two to three years, allow him to end his career in the United States and then include an ambassador role at Barcelona. (shovel)