“Like an orgy in a condom”

with spider Netflix confirms it wants to raise the bar, focusing on films with important and powerful aspirations for top-tier names like Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Journey Smollett: but will the result actually live up to expectations? To find out, let’s move on to the first reviews.

While the new Spiderhead trailer introduces us to the characters of Hemsworth and Teller, critics are starting to split in judging the new Netflix movie: “”The truth is that adapting George Saunders’ story while respecting the canons of today’s studios is like Containing an orgy in a condomFor example David Ehrlic writes on IndieWire.

More enthusiastic about Ross Bonemi than Collider: “The beauty of this mod is that Kosinski and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have adopted The strangeness of the story By Saunders, sticking to source material to produce one of the weirdest, most fun and entertaining films of this summer‘, while Variety’s Peter Debruge settles on cooler tones:Kosinski did not understand. The actors did not understand. They are used to looking for realism in their roles, but feeling for it Humor by Saunders It was set at such extreme levels that it was best to focus on Peter Sellers . performance“.

The ups and downs of criticism and compliments that seem to characterize all reviews posted so far: to give our opinion, instead, we just have to wait June 17th, the day the movie premiered on Netflix; Here, in the meantime, find the official Spiderhead trailer.