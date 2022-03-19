Light artist Misha Kopal at the Moorsburgh Museum in Leverkusen

a(b) Painters of color or steel sculptors, no artist likes such perforations, can describe themselves as “representatives” of this or that style. At first, Misha Kopal once remarked, he accepted the category of light artist without complaint, but that was naive, because this attribution reduces his works to their outward appearance. The mold has stuck with the artist ever since he made a series of interventions in public spaces that have become engraved in regional memory. In fact, he prefers working with electric light at his best, that’s his subject matter – and did he receive any award in 2016? With the German Art Prize.

His early works are left to be remembered with certainty because they were temporary interventions that left behind not physical work, but documentary images of interventions and installations with ephemeral materials. Born in Düsseldorf in 1957, Kopal vividly reinforced in his work what seems dubious in contemporary art: the aura, the radiance of art, the fascination that Düsseldorf Kraftwerk once conjured up in their song “Neunlecht”. However, Kopal does not let the light “shine” like a human machine in the lyrics of her songs, and above all he is far from any nostalgic flirtation.



Out of This World: “General Prepositions / Processing Phase” by Misha Kopal at the Morsbroich Museum in Leverkusen, 2021.

Photo: Misha Kopal Archive, Düsseldorf



In 1990 Koppal used floorlight in a splendid and simple way in “Megazeichen”, the monumental piece of the young artist, who chose West German architecture as the framework: the high-rise Mannesmann building in the old town with its twenty-three floors, built by Paul Schneider-Esleben directly on the Rhine. When night fell, the corridor lights kept lit on select floors, transforming the Administration Building into a gigantic urban statue. It changed its structure for six weeks in a seven-day rhythm and not only demonstrated in a powerful way that 1960s object art can surprisingly last; It also revealed that it is in high-rise offices that income other than just economic income can be achieved – art in architecture in its best sense, in this case a magnum.



Birth of the Disco Ball from Space Fever: “The Five Planets” by Misha Kopal, 2015.

Photo: Misha Kopal Archive, Düsseldorf



Koppal continued with other fine works relating to the site and context, such as in the former synagogue at Stommeln near Cologne. in 1996 he outfitted the interior of the former House of Prayer with spotlights radiating emphatically and splendidly to the outside, and celebrated the dilapidated little building with the kindness that seemed appropriate here; At the same time, he fearlessly recalled the light productions of Albert Speer from the “Third Reich” and even the massacres of 1938, from which the Stomlin Synagogue escaped only by chance. In 2012, Kuball supplied the Bergische Universität Wuppertal with its large volume of concrete with white light bands, transforming it, from a distance, into a modern acropolis. In Katowice in 2013, he sent a brightly lit tram with blind windows and without passengers as a “Ghosttram” for a night ride.

Such works need not have a political message, they have an impact of their own and are an invitation to aesthetic independence in public spaces. On the other hand, the sign that Kopal hangs in a stairwell in his current exhibition “Reference Rooms” at the Morsbroich Museum in Leverkusen makes an effort: “Critical thinking needs time and space, here and everywhere.” This should go without saying, especially at a contemporary art gallery. Which in this case is not so critical. He sees the show as “a little journey through thirty years of my work,” a small-scale show, so to speak. They look good in the intimate historic castle rooms (better than the sober rooms of the Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg, where they were first shown), and there’s plenty to see: colorful plexiglass panels reflecting off the walls; video views of urban scenes in contrast refraction; Moving images of a techno paddle, projected onto a reflective wafer, liquefying space and igniting a thunderstorm of color; Or disco balls spinning their reflections and torrents of letters in space.

All these works are combined in titles and themes with great intellectual history and scientific material – the Platonic allegory of the cave, the notes of Galileo Galilei, the names of five planets, projected on mirror spheres using templates. These actions certainly do not fail to make an impact; But it is backed by references from antiquity to a view of the universe, which Kopal’s outward projects do not need. These, in turn, can only be called as documentation. The fate of an artist who knows how to harness his strength in the open air.



Star messengers on the grounds of Leverkusen: Misha Kopal’s “Five Suns / after Galileo”, 2018.

Photo: Misha Kopal Archive, Düsseldorf



Or work in larger dimensions in the White Cube, as was recently the case in the Draiflessen private collection in Mettingen, Westfalen. Kuball has set up a vast installation that’s worth seeing, dealing with Emil Nolde’s legacy. Using superimposed color filters, Kuball got close to Nolde’s originals featured in the first three versions of Documenta, this time letting them appear in a very strange light in order to maintain a distance from images with such refraction. Due to the pandemic, the exhibition has been held practically behind closed doors and will be re-launched next winter at Kassel’s Fridericianum – a rare instance in which an artist uses his own resources to bring up his colleague’s neurotic works for discussion.

Misha Kopal – Reference rooms. At the Morsbroech Museum, Leverkusen, until April 24. The cost of the catalog is 38 euros.