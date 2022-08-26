Licia Ronzulli’s mistake about Piombino: “The gas-to-gas plant extracts the national gas”

The Forza Italia senator wants to build the energy infrastructure but doesn’t know what it is. The error was in a card shared on his Twitter profile

Lecia RonzulliForza Italia leader in the Senate in Lombardy and Puglia, as well as a candidate for multiple membership in Piedmont, has shown that she does not know the purpose of the regasifier. In his tweet yesterday, he announced “yes” to gas-to-gas stations, “for National Natural Gas Extraction And we are made independent of supplies from abroad. “It is a pity that the regasification plant, which the policy is now talking about mainly in the case of Piombino, is a port facility for the conversion of natural gas from liquid to gaseous. Be clear.

The construction of regasification devices will allow our country to import liquid gas and make us independent from abroad.

Without the Five Star Regulations and the Left, we would be able to weather the energy crisis and secure our families and businesses. pic.twitter.com/oftfZItGKd – Licia Ronzulli (LiciaRonzulli) August 25 2022

In the event of electoral confusion in recent weeks, it is good to remember that the gas-to-gas plant that should come into operation at Piombino is a 5 billion cubic meter vessel purchased by Snam – the main European operator of transport and storage of natural gas – which should to dock in the port. The ship – the Golar Tundra – which has already begun the licensing process will remain for a year or two, thus a limited period to achieve the 2030-2032 Environmental Transformation Project. This is what the Minister for Environmental Transformation, Roberto Cingolani, said at a hearing at the Foreign Affairs Committee. Again, nothing to do with the extraction procedure. Much less than national gas.

The plant will, in fact, receive incoming LNG from all those countries with which the Italian government has concluded new agreements in recent months. From Qatar to Egypt, from Congo to Angola to the United States. Not exactly zero kilometers, but the advantage is precisely this: not relying on one resource and not being tied to a gas pipeline.

Despite the slips and statements of party leaders at the national level, the political forces in the region are still almost unanimously against the action. And participated in the demonstrations, which were organized in the past two months, the Democratic Party, the League, the Brothers of Italy, the Five Star Movement and all left-wing parties. While Italia viva and Action have always said in their favour.