Lenovo joins Demon Slayer to organize a Tomioka Giyu-style gaming chair sweepstakes | GamingDose

Lenovo in Japan launched a special gaming chair. In collaboration with the popular manga Kimetsu no Yaiba (or Demon Slayer), it comes in a style based on the kimono of one of the famous Tomioka Giyu characters.

In addition to the colors that look good on the left armrest, there is also a folded sword. (But the sword could not be pulled from the scabbard) He called that every eye-catching angle seated as though it were the same water column

For this chair as part of a promotional campaign there is no need to pay any money, as Lenovo will randomly donate to 5 lucky people, which will be distributed only within Japan. For convenience in delivery

Fun rules (for people who live in Japan)

1. Visit Lenovo Japan’s Twitter: @LenovoJP_DO and click Continue.

2. Retweet this campaign

3. The team will randomly pick the lucky winner and will contact you via Twitter Direct Message (DM).

The campaign starts today, and ends on March 31, if anyone feels comfortable or is staying in Japan. Can go and try to join in the fun together

See more details https://www.lenovo.com/jp/ja/landings/kimetsu_sns2