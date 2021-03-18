Lenovo joins Demon Slayer to organize a Tomioka Giyu-style gaming chair sweepstakes | GamingDose

Lenovo in Japan launched a special gaming chair. In collaboration with the popular manga Kimetsu no Yaiba (or Demon Slayer), it comes in a style based on the kimono of one of the famous Tomioka Giyu characters.
In addition to the colors that look good on the left armrest, there is also a folded sword. (But the sword could not be pulled from the scabbard) He called that every eye-catching angle seated as though it were the same water column
For this chair as part of a promotional campaign there is no need to pay any money, as Lenovo will randomly donate to 5 lucky people, which will be distributed only within Japan. For convenience in delivery
Fun rules (for people who live in Japan)
1. Visit Lenovo Japan’s Twitter: @LenovoJP_DO and click Continue.
2. Retweet this campaign
TV Anime ”#Kimetsu no Yaiba ]special design
／# Lenovo Win a fully focused chair ⚔️
＼
in the next time #Yoshiyuki Tomioka A chair fully centered with kimono decoration!
Progressing
1️⃣ LenovoJP_DO Continued
2️⃣ RT this Tweet#Lenovo central chair I would appreciate it if you could Retweet using
Details 👉 https://t.co/CmmLjVnmqw pic.twitter.com/OCAXWOtTMj
– Lenovo Japan (LenovoJP_DO) March 18, 2021
3. The team will randomly pick the lucky winner and will contact you via Twitter Direct Message (DM).
The campaign starts today, and ends on March 31, if anyone feels comfortable or is staying in Japan. Can go and try to join in the fun together
See more details https://www.lenovo.com/jp/ja/landings/kimetsu_sns2
Subtly charming zombie buff. Amateur analyst. Proud tvaholic. Beer fanatic. Web expert. Evil troublemaker. Passionate internet maven. Gamer. Food evangelist.