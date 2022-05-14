Learn how to send audios with the voice of “Chavo del 8” and other characters

If you once asked yourself the question: Can you change the sound of our voices in The WhatsApp? Of course it is, especially if it comes to sending a voice note in the style of cartoon characters, films and cinema, among other things. Here we will teach you how to send audio using The sound of Chavo Del 8they’ll weigh it even for themselves.

you can see WhatsApp Web: Check which browser can no longer be used as of May 31

Keep in mind, l whatsapp voice mod in different voicesYou don’t need unknown apps that can change the Meta app. In fact, this time we will not use downloadable applications to change the voice with the voices of other characters, which applies to both Android phones and IOS operating systems.

How to send audios with the voice of ‘Chavo del 8’ via WhatsApp?

Roberto Gomez Bolaños voicein his character Chespirit‘or the’red grasshopperUnmistakable for all Latin American users. For the following, we are now helping you to Modify your Whatsapp audio With the voice of Chavo Del 8; Follow these simple sounds:

Enter Google Chrome into the browser of your choice on your Android phone and iPhone.

Access the following web page: https://fakeyou.com/ in url finder

Inside the platform you will have the option of “Español / Spanish” to choose the sounds.

Now, search and select the voice of the Chavo del 8 animation (you will see the voices of other characters such as SpongeBob, Master Yoda, Darth Vader, Alvin and Chipmunks, among others).

Once you choose Favorite sound style for WhatsApp, Write what you want him to say. Then press “talk” and voila.