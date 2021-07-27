League of Legends World Cup at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez had made an offer to host international League of Legends events , one of the most watched and played esports in the world, at the new Santiago Bernabeu stadium that is completing its renovations in this period. At the moment, this is just a rumor, or a little more, but it is likely that the idea will come true without significant obstacles.

On the occasion of the outbreak of the epidemic with the forced absence of the public, Real Madrid decided to start work on the redevelopment of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, as well as changing its outdoor style and providing it with superior technological coverage. owned by Madrid, The Bernabéu is currently one of the temples of world football And the scene of some of the matches that entered the history of the club and football, including the 82nd World Cup final, which sanctioned Italy’s 3-1 victory over Germany to win the third world title of the Azzurri.

Del Mondial Moba

This same stadium could be hosting esports events soon as well. On the occasion of the opening to the end of business, news has already leaked about several events that will be organized to celebrate the new stadium, including the U2 and BTS concerts. But The real novelty will be the possibility of hosting the League of Legends World Cup in the biennium 2024-2025, one of the most followed esports events in gaming history: the latest edition of the world-famous Moba (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) from Riot has registered over 40 million connected contemporary spectators from all over the world.

Last time in 2019

For 2021, the World Cup will be held again in China, as has already happened for 2020, with the following editions scheduled: 2022 in Los Angeles and the United States, in 2023 in South Korea, the home of modern esports. after turning, He should return to Europe which last hosted the world in 2019 With the final in Paris. However, a stage was also held in Spain at Vistalegre: a country that could thus return to host the World Cup, or another international event such as the Mid-Season Invitational, but in Madrid in the capital.