Launching one of the functions most expected by users

The beta release has already started, but it will take about a week to reach all users.

WhatsApp: How to Migrate Data from Android Smartphone to iPhone

If you are considering switching from Android phone to iPhone, You can transfer your account information, profile picture, individual and group chats, chat history, media files, and settings. The call date and display name cannot be transferred. We tell you how to do it.

what do you need

You must have Android OS Lollipop, SDK 21 or later installed on your Android device, or Android 5 or later.

You must have iOS 15.5 or later installed on your iPhone.

You must have the Move to iOS app installed on your Android phone.

You must have WhatsApp for iOS version 2.22.10.70 or later installed on the new phone.

You must have WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or later installed on your old phone.

On the new device, you must use the same phone number that you used on the old device.

In order to connect to the Move to iOS app and migrate data from your Android phone, your iPhone must be new from the factory or reset to factory settings.

Both devices must be connected to a power source.

Both devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network, or your Android device must be connected to your iPhone’s Wi-Fi hotspot.

How to migrate from Android to iPhone

Open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the onscreen instructions.

An icon will be displayed on the iPhone. When prompted, enter the code on your Android phone.

touch Complete And follow the on-screen instructions.

on the screen Data transfer Choose The WhatsApp.

Choose . touch Started on your Android phone and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. When this process is complete, you will be signed out of your Android phone.

touch next one To return to the Move to iOS app.

touch continue To transfer data from Android phone to iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete.

Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.

Open WhatsApp and sign in with the same phone number you used on your old device.

When prompted, tap Started And wait for the process to complete.

When you're done activating the new device, you'll be able to see all your conversations.

WhatsApp: How to customize photos and videos with stickers, emojis and filters

