JPMorgan & Damon: This year we’ll see better economic growth since the Great Depression

Jamie Dimon, number one at JPMorgan, is very optimistic about the direction of the US economy this year.
“We will see the best growth ever (in US GDP) this year, and perhaps the best since the period after the Great Depression,” he said in an interview with Cnbc, on the occasion of the 40th health care conference opened by the American banking giant, the annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. Forty, he added, “Things next year will be good, too.”
Damon justified his optimism with the calculations of the American family. He stressed that consumers’ budgets “have never been paid in better conditions. And their solvency is at its best since we started measuring it, that is, in the last fifty years.”
