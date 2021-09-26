The population in the Freiburg region is only behind a large, partially planned community integration. Only three out of nine municipalities – including the city of Freiburg – put primary yeses at the ballot box on Sunday. Six subjects opposed it.

City of Freiburg. (Icon Image) – Pixabay ad The basics in brief The three supporting communities of Freiburg (74.1 per cent yes), Marley (75.1 per cent) and Bellevue (96.9%) together have more than 49,000 inhabitants, but do not reach the minimum of 50,000 stipulated by law. In November, the Constituent Assembly will handle the advisory vote on Sunday. Avery (60.5 percent), Kormenboff (63.8 percent), Jeeves (66.5 percent), Granges Bakout (85 percent), Matran 83.7 percent) and Villars Sur, said no on Sunday. It is the third largest municipality in the canton with a population of 12,000. Sunday’s ruling wasn’t surprising, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the project. It was a deliberative vote on what ocean Grosfreyburg might one day surround. More referendums are needed before any major merger can take place.