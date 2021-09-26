Emily in Paris 2: Here’s the release date on Netflix

Emily in Paris (which you can read our review of) is one of the streaming service’s most popular Netflix series, and yesterday during the exclusive virtual event todom, the romantic series created by Darren Star She showed herself in a movie where a release date was shown the second season.

Emily in Paris 2: movie from todom d netflix

American adventures Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) in the most romantic city in the world December 22 from this year. Moreover, in these new episodes, we will find the heroine struggling to take a vacation with her friends south of France (Exactly in Saint-Tropez) Where there will be new career challenges and a mysterious new love interest. Here is the first teaser trailer shown in todom:

In addition to the video, it is also possible to find out a file Official summary The second season of Emily in Paris:

Now that she’s more comfortable with her life in Paris, Emily is getting better at navigating the city but still struggles with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first true French friend, Emilie is determined to focus on her job that is getting more and more complex every day. Meanwhile, in French class, she meets another non-Parisian, Alfie, a boy who infuriates her but infuriates her at the same time.

Alfie, the new man who will overturn the plans of the protagonist, will be played by an actor Lucien Lavisconte. However, Emily’s charming neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) which will return with the other heroes Philippines Leroy Beaulieu As the President of Emily Sylvie Gratto, Ashley Park In Emily Mindy’s Girlfriends, Samuel Arnold come luke, Bruno Guerry like Julian and William Ebadi As Antoine Lambert. Among the recurring characters there will also be Kate Walsh Madeleine and the newcomers Jeremy Harris (As fashion designer Gregory Elliott Dupree) H Arnaud Benard (Who would be Laurent G, the owner of a nightclub in Saint-Tropez).