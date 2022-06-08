LaLiga extends its agreement with Premier Sports in the UK and Ireland until 2025

Premier Sports He will remain the exclusive owner of the audiovisual rights to league Santander in the UK and Ireland until 2025.

The agreement confirms that Premier Sports renews its confidence in LaLiga for three more seasons: 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25. The agreement is accompanied by news that will make its fans happy United Kingdom and Ireland: channel 24/7 LaLigaTVWhich offers all matches live, will still be available via channels Amazon Prime Video and in best athlete.

Richard SweeneyCEO of Premier Sportscelebrates the extension of the agreement until 2025, reviewing its history with leagueSince 2019, Premier Sports and LaLiga have worked hand in hand to actively promote Spanish football, thanks to which we have come to appreciate the deep passion that makes LaLiga the most popular foreign league on these shores. With the recent addition of qualifying UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024 rights to our portfolio, we continue to position Premier Sports as a preferred destination for football fans from across the UK and Ireland.”

secondly, Melchior Solleralso director of the audiovisual area in LaLiga Agreement value“The past three years have seen LaLiga reach British and Irish viewers with a unique distribution strategy crafted in partnership with Premier Sports. We look forward to continuing to innovate our offering for the UK and Ireland markets, enabling viewers around the world to enjoy the best of Spanish football.”

Premier Sports hopes to provide more details about La Liga table distribution during the Leading up to the 2022/23 seasonwhich begins in mid-August.

Did you like this article? Subscribe to our site rss feed You will not miss anything.

Other articles about leagueAnd the Premier Sports