Lady Gaga gets her dogs back after being robbed in the United States

Soon after the pets were stolen from Lady GagaPolice station AngelsYou mentioned, the pets were safely handed over to the police station.

US media reported Thursday that two French dogs were stolen after an employee who was walking between them was shot.

Los Angeles Police said a gunman took dogs and fled Hollywood in a car Wednesday night, and another man in his 30s was wounded and taken to hospital, but they did not confirm anyone’s identity.

Lady Gaga’s dogs were handed over to a local police station, and they were safely reunited with Lady Gaga’s representatives. https://t.co/c5Z5QMa944 – LAPD HQ (LAPDHQ) February 27, 2021

View a business website TMZ It was reported that Lady Gaga offered a reward of $ 500,000 for the return of the dogs, named Koji and Gustav, “no questions asked.”

Police found a third dog, Asia, from the scene of the attack, and another member of the singer’s crew reportedly picked him up.

The star in Rome for filming “Gucci” by the artist Ridley Scott, In which she plays the ex-wife of an Italian fashion icon, who was convicted of plotting his murder.

