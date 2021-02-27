Facebook pays millions in the US for the breach of privacy

Each class-action member can count on at least $ 345. (Image: AP) The social networking site Facebook

San Francisco Internet company The social networking site Facebook US class-action lawsuit settlement for privacy breach of $ 650 million (€ 539 million). US District Court Judge James Donato approved the agreement Friday. Nearly 1.6 million Facebook users joined the class action lawsuit filed in Illinois in 2015.

They accused Facebook of using facial recognition software on the photos they uploaded without their prior consent. Donato said Facebook’s $ 1 million payment was the largest ever to settle a privacy infringement lawsuit in the United States. Each class member can expect at least $ 345. This is a huge success “in the hotly contested digital privacy zone”.

Facebook declared that the deal is in the interest of “our community and our shareholders.” They are happy that they have reached an agreement by which the case can be closed.

