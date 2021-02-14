La Jornada – Nadal qualified to the Round of 16 in Australia. Elimination of Feliciano Lopez

Melbourne. World number two, Rafa Nadal, qualified for the 16th round of the Australian Open on Saturday, after defeating Cameron Nuri in the third round, while the other Spaniard, Feliciano Lopez, fell to Russian Andrei Rublev. .

PhillyThe 39-year-old and 65th in the world lost 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 to Rublev, the eighth player in the ATP ranking and aged 23, in a duel between two generations of tennis.

Nadal was the Spanish joy today, beating Britain’s Cameron Nori (69) 7-5, 6-2, 7-5.

Nadal continues without ever losing a set at this year’s Grand Slams.

In the round of 16 he will have Italian Fabio Fonnini (17) as a competitor, who overthrew Australian Alex de Minor (23) with a score of 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

After defeating Lasloe Djeri and Michael Moh in the previous rounds, Nadal got the job done against Nuri, despite the fact that the British fought and sometimes bothered Mallorcan, who had to work hard to take the first and third sets above all.

After the win, another good news for Nadal was that he had fought off really well physically, after the back problems he admitted that had troubled him the previous days.

In addition to Rublev’s victory, Russia was able to celebrate its main character, Daniel Medvedev (fourth), who needed five sets to beat Serbian Filip Krajinovic (33) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6 and 6-0.

On the other hand, I eliminated Russian Karen Khachanov (20) after losing 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/5) and 7-6 (7/5) in front of Italian Matteo Berettini (10). .

Australian Open

Singles – the third round

Andrey Rublev (Russia / N.7) defeated Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 7-5 6-2 6-3.

Casper Road (NOR / N.24) to Radu Albot (MDA) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

Mackenzie MacDonald (USA) A Lloyd Harris (RSA) 7-6 (9/7), 6-1, 6-4

Daniel Medvedev (RUS / N.4) and Philip Krajinovic (SRB / N.28) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE / N.5) and Michael Ymir (Sweden) 6-4, 6-1, 6-1

Matteo Berettini (ITA / N.9) A Karen Khachanov (RUS / N.19) 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5)

Fabio Funini (ITA / N.16) to Alex De Miñaur (AUS / N.21) 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Raphael Nadal (Spain / N.2) A Cameron Nori (UK) 7-5, 6-2, 7-5