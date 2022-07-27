London. Yesterday, the British government announced that the United Kingdom had agreed with Ukraine, this year’s Eurovision winner, to host the next edition of the competition instead due to the Russian incursion.

“At the request of the European Broadcasting Union (which organizes the competition) and the Ukrainian authorities, the BBC has agreed to host the competition next year,” British Culture Secretary Nadine Doris said in a statement.

“I regret that due to the bloodshed that Russia continues to cause, we are unable to host the event in Ukraine,” he stressed.

London had expressed reluctance to disqualify Ukraine from the contest, and tens of millions of pop and spotlight fans followed suit.

A British government spokesman said yesterday that outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson was of the opinion that Ukraine should regulate the competition and that “all options” had been considered, but to no avail.

“We are confident that the BBC and the UK will do everything in their power to ensure that Ukraine, its people and creativity are celebrated and honored,” he said.

The BBC indicated that the competition will give a large aspect to “Ukrainian culture and heritage”.

The British public audiovisual group, which has been broadcasting Eurovision since 1956, will this week launch the selection process for selecting the host city.

He also stated that Ukraine will automatically qualify for next year’s final. A big favourite, the Kalush Orchestra won the song Stephanie Mix hip hop and traditional music.