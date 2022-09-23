La Granada – Britain resumes hydraulic fracturing operations despite opposition

London. The British government on Thursday confirmed its decision to suspend a ban on fracking or “fracking” in England, arguing that resuming the controversial practice would help boost the country’s energy security amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced, within days of taking office earlier this month, that she would repeal a 2019 ban on hydraulic fracturing, a controversial technology used to extract oil and gas from shale underground.

Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg made clear Thursday that Britain needs to “explore all avenues available to us through solar, wind, oil and gas production, so it is right that we are suspending the pause to access any potential sources of gas domestically”. .

Truss emphasized that “I will not go ahead with anything that involves risks,” but emphasized that “energy security is vital.”

The authorities also supported the expansion of licenses for oil and gas operations in the North Sea, which angered environmental groups on Thursday.

The Conservative government suspended hydraulic fracturing operations in November 2019 after a series of tremors were recorded in the UK’s only shale drilling near Blackpool in northwest England.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the lifting of the ban means future applications will be considered “where there is local support.” Developers will need to obtain the necessary licenses and permits before they can begin operations.

Hydraulic fracturing involves injecting high-pressure water deep into the earth to extract oil or gas from rocks. Environmental groups have long opposed the practice, claiming that it could pollute groundwater and contribute to climate change. Critics also say it’s an inefficient way of getting energy, doesn’t really help bring prices down, and is opposed by communities themselves wherever it is tried.