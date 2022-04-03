Kohlschreiber and Raducanu outside, Medvedev on

BUS Open winner Emma Radocano was disabled with blisters on her fighting hand, in the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne. The 19-year-old Briton, ranked 17th, lost to Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 4-6, 6-4, 3-6. Since the middle of the first set, Raducanu has only been able to play the forehand as a chip, and even interruptions in the treatment haven’t solved her problem.

In the first round in Melbourne, Radocano, coached by longtime successful Angelique Kerber coach Turpin Peltz since this season, won the New York winners’ duel against Sloane Stephens (US) 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 decided. In September 2021, she was the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament at the US Open.

Andy Murray (Great Britain) is also absent from Melbourne. The former world number one, who started with a wildcard in Melbourne, was defeated by Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel without a hitch 4:6, 4:6, 4:6 and then left the facility deeply disappointed. In the first round, Murray won an epic five-set match against Georgia Nikolos Basilashvili.

Tennis veteran Philip Kohlschreiber had no explanation for his unchanged appearance at the Australian Open. The 38-year-old had a really bad day in Melbourne this Thursday. With 1:6, 0:6, 3:6, Augsburger experienced a violent second-round elimination and the German tennis player was penultimate. “I really can’t explain it myself. I’m rarely speechless,” the 38-year-old quarreled: “I can’t say what the problem is.”

