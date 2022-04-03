Kohlschreiber and Raducanu outside, Medvedev on

BUS Open winner Emma Radocano was disabled with blisters on her fighting hand, in the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne. The 19-year-old Briton, ranked 17th, lost to Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 4-6, 6-4, 3-6. Since the middle of the first set, Raducanu has only been able to play the forehand as a chip, and even interruptions in the treatment haven’t solved her problem.

In the first round in Melbourne, Radocano, coached by longtime successful Angelique Kerber coach Turpin Peltz since this season, won the New York winners’ duel against Sloane Stephens (US) 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 decided. In September 2021, she was the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament at the US Open.

Andy Murray (Great Britain) is also absent from Melbourne. The former world number one, who started with a wildcard in Melbourne, was defeated by Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel without a hitch 4:6, 4:6, 4:6 and then left the facility deeply disappointed. In the first round, Murray won an epic five-set match against Georgia Nikolos Basilashvili.

Tennis veteran Philip Kohlschreiber had no explanation for his unchanged appearance at the Australian Open. The 38-year-old had a really bad day in Melbourne this Thursday. With 1:6, 0:6, 3:6, Augsburger experienced a violent second-round elimination and the German tennis player was penultimate. “I really can’t explain it myself. I’m rarely speechless,” the 38-year-old quarreled: “I can’t say what the problem is.”

Title chances continued for Medvedev

US Open winner Daniil Medvedev defied the atmosphere in Nick Kyrgios’ tennis show and saved his Australian Open title. The second in the world standings won the second round match against the Australian on Thursday in Melbourne 7:6 (7:1), 6:4, 4:6, 6:2. Kyrgios, known as the instigator and entertainer, entertained and delighted the audience in the night session of the stadium Rod Laver Arena, which was about half full, served amazing crowds with Medvedev.

Medvedev, who celebrated his first major title in New York in September, is the highest-ranked player at the Australian Open due to the absence of world number one Serbian Novak Djokovic. In the round of 16 clash, the 25-year-old will face Dutchman Botkek van de Zandschulp, who defeated Sauerland’s Jan-Lennard Struve in the first round.

Kohlschreiber had no chance. After just 1:28 hours of play, the former top 20 players, now ranked 134th in the world, had to congratulate Spaniard Bautista Agut. 44 unintentional fouls by the older player on the men’s field were too many against the consistent Spaniard.

Out of the 12 Germans came out

“I can’t even be pissed, angry, disappointed,” Kohlschreiber said. “You charmed me all day. It couldn’t have been worse.” “Personally, I’d say it was probably the most inexplicable feeling I’ve seen on the pitch so far,” said Kohlschreiber. . He said he could only endure this defeat with “a sense of humor,” as he said, “My coach said, ‘He’ll eat a burger first.'”

Of the initially 12 German tennis professionals – nine men and three women – only Zverev represented on the field of the first Grand Slam of the season. The third in the world rankings from Hamburg meets Radu Albot of Moldova as the favorite on Friday. In Australia, the 24-year-old is seeking his first Grand Slam title.

After all, there was a German success in the doubles. Davis Cup players Jan-Lennard Struve and Dominic Kupfer won 6:3 and 6:3 over Serbs Filip Krajinovic and Mate Sabanov. In the singles, Struve had already finished the first round, and Kipfer in the second. In the women’s category, neither Angelique Kerber nor Andrea Petkovic nor Tatiana Maria survived the task of the first round.

The women’s competition witnessed a surprise on Thursday, with the elimination of the third seed in the world, Garbine Muguruza, in the second round. The 28-year-old world tennis player surprisingly lost to unseeded French player Alize Cornet 3:6, 3:6. Muguruza, a former Wimbledon and French Open winner, was in the Australian Open final two years ago.

Another player from the top ten was eliminated in the second round, Estonian Anett Kontaveit. He lost seventh place in the world rankings to 19-year-old Denmark’s Clara Towson 2:6, 4:6.