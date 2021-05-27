Kim Kardashian just failed her law exam

Reality star

Berlin (dpa) – Reality star Kim Kardashian (40) has had to accept a setback in her training as a lawyer: she said in a preview of the current episode of her show “Keeping Up With The” that she did not pass her first exam. The Kardashians, ” which was aired yesterday.

The exam in California, known as the “Baby Bar,” is known by the end of your first year of college. Kardashian scored 474 points, it was necessary to pass 560 points.

Kardashian feels like a failure

“I’ve been very close – with a test that not many people will take in the midst of a pandemic,” human rights attorney Jessica Jackson, 39, where Kardashian is training, said on the show. Kardashian said she was still feeling a failure.

I studied ten to twelve hours a day for six weeks. Meanwhile, she said in a conversation with her sister Courtney (42) and Chloe (36) that she spent very little time with her kids. “I don’t even know if I can do it again. I don’t have time.” Now you have to decide whether you want to take your next test date in a few weeks or wait a year.

In recent years, the businessman has repeatedly called for amnesty for prisoners in the United States. She trained to become a lawyer since 2018. Her late father, Robert Kardashian, was a famous attorney who was on OJ Simpson’s defense team.

