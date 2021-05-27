It will be the first Russian series on Netflix based on Anna Karenina

Lev Tolstoy’s masterpiece will be the subject of a new adaptation by the broadcast platform and will be the star of Svetlana Khodchenkova, who became known to an international audience thanks to Wolverine: The Immortal

“All happy families are the same, every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”. Who knows if it also applies to series: all happy are the same, each unfortunate series unfortunate in its own way? Why do we ask ourselves this question, starting from the opening of the novel Masterpiece Lev Tolstoy I’m Karenina? Answer: Netflix Ordered him Before Original production Russia, Which will lead to broadcast great classical music. It will be titled Anna K. It will define the story of the unfortunate young woman today.

Produced by the Moscow 1-2-3 production company, Anna K. He will be the protagonist Svetlana Khodchenkova, The Russian actress who made herself known to an international audience thanks to films the mole e Wolverine: The Immortal. You will play Anna Karenina, a wife Future Governor of St. Petersburg, Which would weave an irresistible relationship with VrònskijAnd the A wonderful heir to a family of aluminum makers. Their story will be taken up in high society and in the countryside, but it is not clear if the ending will be as dramatic as the novel’s story.

For the first Russian production, Netflix has a large number of Local directors and authors: “This highly talented team has managed to create an attractive and creative streak.”, It was announced Michael Azolino, In charge of the original series for the broadcast platform. In the past, I told the same literary story before Countless movies, The latest from 2012 with Keira Knightley, and from TV series such as Australian The beautiful lie. For this release, however, the date of its debut has yet to be announced.