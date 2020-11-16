Kevin Dillon plays Jack Warner in “Reagan” Bobby

Los Angeles: Actor Kevin Dillon signed Warner Bros Studios’ founder Jack Warner in Dennis Quaid’s biography of Ronald Reagan. According to Variety, Sean McNamara is directing “Regan” and Mark Joseph is attached to it as producer. Howard Klausner penned the movie. Production was halted at Reagan for two weeks in late October and early November after crew members tested positive Covid-19. Filming resumed in Oklahoma on November 5 and will soon be moving to California.

The film crew also includes Mina Sofari as Reagan’s first wife Jane Wyman, Robert Davy as Leonid Brezhnev, who ruled the Soviet Union during the 1960s and 1970s, and Penelope Ann Miller as Actress Nancy Reagan, Reagan’s second wife, and John Voight. . This feature is based on “The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism and God” and “Ronald Reagan: A Spiritual Life,” both of which are biographies written by conservative writer Paul Kingor.

The movie is said to look back on POTUS’s past life through the eyes of a KGB agent (Voight), a fictional character, as it tracks the actor-turned-president of SAG-turned-governor-of-California-turned-president from anti-communism. Crusade in Hollywood for the leader of the free world. Reagan signed a seven-year contract with Warner Bros in 1937 and has made most of the films like Dark Victory, Knute Rockne, All American, and Kings Row with the studio. Jack Warner was the Head of Regan at Warner Bros. PTI SHD SHD 11161121 NNNN.