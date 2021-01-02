Kerber’s Budget: “I learned a lot during these trying times.” Free Press

Berlin (dpa) – After Julia Georges resigned, tennis star Angelique Kerber was also considering retiring last year.

“I would be lying if I said it wasn’t.” The three-time Grand Slam winner said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. During this time, when I came to rest, I thought about it too.

“When the time comes, I’ll feel it. If my heart says it’s time to leave now, I’ll stop. Right now, I’m trying to push this idea away for now. But the truth is, I’ve already dealt with this topic,” added the 32-year-old.

Last year was very different from what everyone expected. “The tennis season hasn’t really started for me. Between them there was an incredibly long break, and then tournaments could only be played in a “bubble”. I find it difficult to evaluate. “But at least I learned a lot during these difficult times,” Kerber said.

The hardest thing for her was that spontaneity was suddenly lost. “Not being able to go anywhere from now on, to meet or just go out. Kerber admitted, even if we know why we’re doing it, it’s a big change. But there were also positive aspects: “I’ve never been home for a long time in a row, which means I have a lot of time that I often miss. But I’m also happy with the start of the season in Australia.”