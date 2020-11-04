Karwa Chauth 2020: 5 traditional jewelery pieces women can wear to embrace traditions and customs with modernity

19 mins ago Neville Carr
Karwa Chauth 2020: 5 traditional jewelery pieces women can wear to embrace traditions and customs with modernity

Check out these unusual but traditional jewelery and be eye-catcher at Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth 2020: 5 traditional jewelery pieces women can wear to embrace traditions and customs with modernity


If you have grown up in India or are a fan of Bollywood then you will be well aware of this festival as women fast all day to pray for the good health and long life of their husbands. The Schoth ballet Fasting is nergala Fasting, which means that women do not eat even a morsel of food or a sip of water until they see the moon in the evening.

On this day, women do their best to look their best and stand out during evening pooja. Be it clothes or accessories, women choose everything very carefully and try to coordinate everything with the outfit. So here are some jewelry pieces that will definitely grab attention and help you steal the day.

Chandbali earrings

Half moon earrings are a sure shot to steal and will enhance your look and make you stand out.

Moon Bandah

If you wear a saree or a lehenga then wear a camar band. It adds a little oomph to your look and will add a subtle touch to your look.

Matte bracelets

These are not your regular glass bracelets. These bangles have a matte look and are available in a variety of colors. This will add a sophisticated and elegant touch to your entire look.

Silver toe rings

Things like toe rings are little details that add a lot to your look. Wearing toe rings gives you a classic and traditional look that is perfect for such an occasion.

Golden nose pin

Wearing a nose pin brightens your face and enhances your facial features. Makes your face look radiant and special.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2020: How to break vrat and what to eat next?

READ  Endgame' Co-Director Reveals the 1 Marvel Hero He Wanted to Use in the Movie

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

-->

Download the Pinkvilla app to get the latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion and beauty news, Hollywood, K-Drama, etc. click here


Your comment has been sent to the moderation queue

More Stories

John Oliver “almost burst into tears” when voting in the US election for the first time

8 hours ago Neville Carr

Justin Timberlake surprises Pennsylvania Phone Bank volunteers with a Zoom call

16 hours ago Neville Carr

Wesley Snipes blames racism in response to Patton Oswalt’s violent allegations about ‘Blade: Trinity’

1 day ago Neville Carr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Coronavirus: The COVID Vaccine Strike “small opportunity” will be ready before Christmas, said Oxford Vaccine Chief | UK News

8 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Karwa Chauth 2020: 5 traditional jewelery pieces women can wear to embrace traditions and customs with modernity

19 mins ago Neville Carr

The asteroid lagging behind Mars could actually be the stolen twin of our moon

22 mins ago Marsh Tyler

The Republican candidate leads in the race for the 67th state representative

23 mins ago Marsh Tyler

NASA reconnects to Voyager 2 11 billion miles from Earth

25 mins ago Elena Rowse