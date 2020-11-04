Check out these unusual but traditional jewelery and be eye-catcher at Karwa Chauth

If you have grown up in India or are a fan of Bollywood then you will be well aware of this festival as women fast all day to pray for the good health and long life of their husbands. The Schoth ballet Fasting is nergala Fasting, which means that women do not eat even a morsel of food or a sip of water until they see the moon in the evening.

On this day, women do their best to look their best and stand out during evening pooja. Be it clothes or accessories, women choose everything very carefully and try to coordinate everything with the outfit. So here are some jewelry pieces that will definitely grab attention and help you steal the day.

Chandbali earrings

Half moon earrings are a sure shot to steal and will enhance your look and make you stand out.

Moon Bandah

If you wear a saree or a lehenga then wear a camar band. It adds a little oomph to your look and will add a subtle touch to your look.

Matte bracelets

These are not your regular glass bracelets. These bangles have a matte look and are available in a variety of colors. This will add a sophisticated and elegant touch to your entire look.

Silver toe rings

Things like toe rings are little details that add a lot to your look. Wearing toe rings gives you a classic and traditional look that is perfect for such an occasion.

Golden nose pin

Wearing a nose pin brightens your face and enhances your facial features. Makes your face look radiant and special.

