Fossilized: a prehistoric crocodile devoured a whole dinosaur

About 95 million years ago, a crocodile ate a small dinosaur for one bite – which is where Queensland is in Australia today. And the Cretaceous period is literally etched: a team of paleontologists led by Matt A. White of the University of New England and the Australian Museum of the Natural History of Dinosaurs, discovered the remains of crocodile fossils. Next, a synchrotron-based CT scan revealed that the stomach of a prehistoric hunter contained the bones of a half-digested specimen of ornithopod. A bipedal dinosaur that ate a vegetarian diet.

