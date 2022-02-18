Fossilized: a prehistoric crocodile devoured a whole dinosaur

About 95 million years ago, a crocodile ate a small dinosaur for one bite – which is where Queensland is in Australia today. And the Cretaceous period is literally etched: a team of paleontologists led by Matt A. White of the University of New England and the Australian Museum of the Natural History of Dinosaurs, discovered the remains of crocodile fossils. Next, a synchrotron-based CT scan revealed that the stomach of a prehistoric hunter contained the bones of a half-digested specimen of ornithopod. A bipedal dinosaur that ate a vegetarian diet.

The paleontology team discovered the fossilized bones in the Winton Formation in western Queensland in 2010. However, it is not uncommon for primitive finds to take several years to address. like researchers In the specialized journal “Gondwana Research” Writing, the crocodile’s tail and hind legs were not spared. Before the excavations began, some fossil bones were also crushed while working with heavy equipment. From this discovery, the working team derived the species name from their discovery, by which neither the genus nor the species was known before. The researchers gave the first name Confractosuchus sauroktonosGerman: Killer of the Divided Dinosaurs. The thief was eight feet tall.

The prey was a small dinosaur specimen weighing about 1.7 kg. He was bitten by the crocodile on the legs, as evidenced by the tooth marks in the bone. White’s team asserts that dinosaurs not only existed as hunters and hunters, as often described in popular accounts, but also represented important prey in the Cretaceous ecosystem.