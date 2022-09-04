Kanoe-Herzog & Funk win the World Cup final

LASSO DURGEL (DPA) – World champions Andrea Herzog and Ricarda Funk won the World Cup slalom final in Laso Dorgil, Spain, in their respective disciplines.

Olympic bronze medalist Herzog made a foul at gate 20 in the canoe on the difficult course, but then risked his whole thing and got his reward. Czech Gabriela Satkova fell to second place with a time of 0.06 seconds. Czech Teresa Viserova came in third place. Augsburg’s Elena Lilik, who had previously failed in a kayak in the semi-finals, scored an early goal and finished sixth. Obviously, Leipziger’s Neil Payne missed the final.

“I didn’t feel as good as it was the last time at the world championships in Augsburg, and my career wasn’t perfect today either, but I’m very happy with the win,” Herzog said. Only Viserova paddled flawlessly, even Olympic champion Jessica Fox of Australia made a mistake shortly before the finish line and finished only 10th.

Olympic champion Funk, on the other hand, has remained conspicuous in the kayak. The day before, the 30-year-old from France’s KSV Bad Kreuznach had relegated Camille Pregent to second place. The third was Doria Villarubla of Andorra. “It was a really tough track, I’m really happy with my last tracks,” Funk said.

For the Canadian men, Leonard Tocherer and Timo Trumer missed the final conspicuously. Kayak specialists Stefan Hengst, Noah Haig and Tim Bremer also failed prematurely.

