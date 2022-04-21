Kanne Group opens a restaurant and deli

International casual dining at Deli Alexander meets German-French cuisine at Wilhelm Restaurant

The Kanne Group of Heede will open the gastronomy concept “Wilhelm Alexander” at the Humboldt Forum in Berlin in April 2022. Located in the northeast of the Humboldt Forum between Schlueterhof and the Spree side, “Deli Alexander” and “Restaurant Wilhelm” has the largest outdoor gastronomy in Humboldt Forum.

During their stay, guests can admire the Baroque sculptures of Schleuter, the eastern city center or Berlin Cathedral. The concept is divided into two connected sites built in close collaboration with the Humboldt Forum: the internationally oriented ‘Deli Alexander’ and the casual fine dining concept ‘Restaurant Wilhelm’ with a history-inspired kitchen. A two-way interaction that is attractive to a wide range of target groups and events and enriches the presentation at the Humboldt Forum in the long term.

As the new culinary focal point of the Humboldt Forum, the Kanne Group has set itself the goal of offering visitors the right culinary selection through the “Wilhelm Alexander” gastronomy concept, based on the polyphony of the Humboldt Forum. Both sites are also directly integrated into the exhibition concept of the Humboldt Forum: Three of the 35 monuments in the Humboldt Forum, which are used to celebrate important events and aspects of the site’s history, are in the residence of “Wilhelm Alexander”, see above Kitchen utensils and dishes from the Palace of Berlin and the Palace of the Republic In addition to the wall reliefs made of Meissen faience, which were originally also lit in a restaurant in the Palace of the Republic.

At Deli Alexander, Kanne Group implements a dining experience inspired by international street food and a variety of cultures with a casual service concept. With approximately 110 seats indoor and about 200 outdoor seats on the cathedral side and on the Spree Terrace, guests can experience the concept of “Bread & Bowls” – selected dishes prepared quickly with attention to the highest quality and gathering inspiration from different continents. Under the motto “Not just mainstream, but lots of new stuff,” Deli Alexander celebrates cultures from Europe to North and South America to Australia and Asia and is thus a meeting point for museum guests and groups to wrap up a visit with delicious cuisine. Of course the sustainability criteria of the Humboldt Forum are also met for ‘available’ dishes: the two sites participate in the Recup program and therefore actively contribute to the reduction of disposable waste.

At Restaurant Wilhelm, a rich culinary history is celebrated with a casual fine dining concept, which is based on the Humboldt period in Paris, but also has local influences from Berlin. The classic concept with table service for a total of 102 seats and around 100 outdoor seats at the Schlueterhof places high-quality value for eclectic German-French cuisine under the motto “the best of simplicity but skill”. Regularly changing dishes are also based on the various exhibits in the museum itself. With its spacious area and diverse use options, “Wilhelm Restaurant” is not only suitable for classic use, but also suitable for events of all kinds.

The Humboldt Forum is a new place for culture and science in central Berlin, between Alexanderplatz and Brandenburg Gate and near Museum Island. Architecturally, the Humboldt Forum thrives on the contrast between contemporary elements and the reconstructed Baroque facades of the Berlin Palace. These discontinuities persist in history and architecture within – communication differences form the programming core of the Humboldt Forum.

Deli Alexander will be open to guests from April 21, Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The ‘Wilhelm Restaurant’ will be open for the next four weeks, after which the restaurant will be open to guests Wednesday through Sunday from 11:30 AM to 11:00 PM. Like all rooms at the Humboldt Forum, the “Deli Alexander” and “Restaurant Wilhelm” are completely free of obstructions.

