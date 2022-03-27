Kaisheim: Thaddäus: ‘Thought Acrobat’ Gunkl causes smoking heads in Kaisheim



He speaks quickly and makes bold theses: Günther Paal aka Gunkl. His program at Kaisheimer Thaddäus is fascinating and demanding at the same time.

Tania Sunday

“One has to hit the postman every now and then.” Gunkel puts forward this bold thesis. He himself is also aware that this is “not a good line” to start the performance, however the “news” theme will continue more or less throughout his program, which he will do at Thaddeus on Friday night. Kaychem It gives the best. The real name of the cabaret artist is Günther Paal, who is Austrian.

