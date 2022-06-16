JVC launches Android 9200 OLED TV series

yVC launches 9200 series of OLED Android TVTM devices for Europe, excluding UK, Nordic countries and France. Let’s get to know each other in detail in this article

JVC, Today, she announced the launch of her elegant series 9200 of devices 4K HDR OLED Android TV. TVs from 55 inch and 65 inchpicture quality Sophisticated OLED and support Dolby Atmosoffer an experience Luxurious Home CinemaOut of the box.

immerse viewers in action from anywhere in the room, Capture high-speed scenes and play perfectly With refresh rates 100/120 Hzwith a guarantee Smooth and distraction-free visionThanks to the frameless design. Whatever Movies, games or sports9200 series, with its own panel technology OLED (Organic LED), leads to the screen Exceptional contrast, deep blacks and amazing color vibrancy For a truly lifelike photo performance.

With per-pixel control and advanced deselection, TVs capture every on-screen color, every shade and tone, immersing viewers in the details of light and shadow scenes. support for Dolby Vision It improves image performance by allowing viewers to capture more of the story with clear, organized images on the screen.

Dolby Vision brings colorful entertainment to life Ultra clear You’ve never seen it on a screen, with amazing brightness and contrast you can’t get with a standard photo.

All-round viewing angles with swivel stand

with the Stand Designwith Excellent swivel baseallowing for greater viewing angles and greater flexibility, providing an optimal viewing experience from anywhere in the room.

multi-dimensional sound

Support for TVs Dolby Atmosincreases the general sense of immersionallowing viewers to enjoy an experience realistic sound beyond the traditional Right and left audio channels. With Dolby Atmos, the sound is positioned exactly around the viewer. For additional audio support surroundThe Door eARC HDMI Both TVs allow you to connect them to an audio system, which can be easily controlled using the TV remote control.

Advanced motion management and game support

At the same time, to keep up with the fastest movement made by a soccer player on the soccer field, TVs offer refresh rates 100/120 Hz. By giving players an additional competitive edge, TVs also provide support for Consoles and computer games.

Activates when a video game is detected by the console, mode Automatic low latency (ALLM), as defined by the standard HDMI 2.1automatically switches to the lowest latency setting on TVs.

photo techniques

Although TVs can deliver content 4K HDR Ultra-clear, vivid and detailedIt also improves the image quality of videos sub-4K and SDR every day. with Ultra precisionAnd the Optimizing and optimizing the image on the screen, Improved dynamic contrast ratio with Micro Dimming Technology. The image quality of fast-moving scenes can be improved thanks to Motion Estimation / Motion Compensation (ME/MC), which normalizes and identifies images on the screen.

The TV’s design blends seamlessly into any wall

with flat back it’s a frameless designTVs can be flush mounted with wallIt integrates seamlessly, as if painted, so that content jumps off the screen, free from distracting corners and frames.

A reference point for home entertainment

And with the 9200 series, the content is definitely worth having center stage. Advance main center tohome entertainmentBoth TVs offer an unparalleled library of broadcasting servicesthat includes everything, From Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Red Bull TV to Twitch and Amazon Music.

Simplify your entertainment experience with Android TV. Find out more 400,000 movies and shows in one place. Ask Google to control your TV with your voice. And the Easily cast photos, videos and music from devices to TV with the built-in Chromecast.

Availability

The 9200 series OLED Android TVnow available at EuropeExcluded UK, Nordic countries and France. What do you think of this brand new 9200 series Android TV launched by JVC? Let us know below in the comments. Don’t forget to follow us on our page Instagramon all our other social networks and stay connected on tuttoteK.