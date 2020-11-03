Justin Timberlake surprises Pennsylvania Phone Bank volunteers with a Zoom call

“You guys are real rock stars. So thank you very much.”

Justin Timberlake has shown his appreciation for those who are working behind the scenes to get people to vote on this election day.

On Monday, the 39-year-old pop singer and actor surprised a group of volunteers at a Pennsylvania voting phone bank by appearing in their video chat.

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram Media.

“Another day,” he wrote alongside a heart-warming passage on his picture Instagram. “If you haven’t already, please come out and vote! Thanks to this amazing group of bankers and phone voters at PA for letting me disable the zoom feature.”

The moderator was about to start the Zoom meeting when I noticed that an attendee named “Justin Branch” hadn’t turned on the camera. After politely asking Justin Branch to do so, the volunteers – who were making calls in support of Joe Biden’s campaign – collectively drop their jaws when the “Feeling Can’t Stop!” The beatmaker revealed himself.

One shocked fan even yelled, “JT is at home!”

“So, you know, your city, your state is going to be huge in this election,” Justin addressed the cheering group. “I was always told when I was young that the hardest thing to do is work that no one else can see. I think that really matches what you guys are doing behind the scenes for the campaign. And I just wanted to come and tell you how much I appreciate it, and you guys are music stars. Real rockers. So, thank you very much. “ READ Mary Pat Gleason, the “mom” actress, is dying at the age of 70

Getty / Instagram Miley Cyrus urges fans to vote as she responds to Kendall Jenner’s rumor

Watch the story

After a few volunteers shared how they shared with Phone Bank, Timberlake returned to praise the unsuspecting team.

“It’s very inspiring to see young people like you get involved in this way,” he said. “And you are not equally important but a special kind of importance to the process of politics and democracy. Kudos to you.”

Timberlake then went on to say “two things are clear” about his support for Biden and Kamala Harris.

He explained: “We need a state and a world that condemns racism and sees how the small things that are part of this larger system can hinder many people and we need a president who fights for these people.” “Seeing how Joe responded against that and Joe has a lot of experience.”

Twitter Lady Gaga addresses the backlash for wearing “country clothes” in support of Biden

Watch the story

“And I think Kamala is, like, the coolest human being on earth. It’s so real. It’s all the things that I want to see in Commander. And just seeing them together and knowing what they can do for our country, I’m really on fire.”

He ended the call, once again, sharing his appreciation for the volunteers’ hard work.

“Like I said, what you guys are doing now, it really makes a difference. And I just wanted to come for a minute and share with you that it means a lot to me,” he added. “I’m very excited about what’s coming. We have to keep it going.”