Justin Henin exclusively on Voice of Legends: ‘You have to judge Daniel Medvedev differently than Ashleigh Barty’

Justin Henin does not utter his words and openly admits at Eurosport: “I was afraid of some guys like Kim Clijsters or Serena Williams.”

After the defeat to fellow Belgian Clijsters in Antwerp, he “clicked”.

Between 2003 and 2007, the 39-year-old won seven Grand Slam titles, it was only Wimbledon that he succeeded, although Henin reached the final twice. In January 2011, the Belgian ended her illustrious career with a total of 43 singles titles.

At Eurosport, Henin looks back at her career and explains why Ashleigh Barty’s jump to number one in the rankings is different from that of Daniil Medvedev in the men’s rankings.

Written by Justin Henin

Hello dear tennis lovers,

I’ve been dreaming of winning a Grand Slam and becoming number one in the world since I was a little girl. Any pro will tell you that winning a Grand Slam brings you indescribable pleasure. On the other hand, being number one in the world evokes different feelings – but it has nothing to do with the incredible adrenaline rush you experience at match point in a major tournament. This is especially true when you win a big competition for the first time.

Don’t get us wrong: Being number one is a very emotional thing. You have an emphasis on achieving a high level of consistency, which is a huge achievement.

I can still remember exactly how I felt the day I got first place. It was in the 2003 final in Zurich, at the end of the season, and I was very tired and had almost no strength. She has previously had great success at Grand Slams, winning Roland Garros and the US Open. So of course I thought I’d be number one before the end of the year. I remember that wonderful feeling of accomplishment clearly.

Justine Henin after her success at the 2003 French Open Image credit: Imago

I had two stints at number one in the rankings – first in 2003 and 2004, and then again in 2006 and 2007. I lived through those periods in very different ways. The first time I was 21 years old. In 2003, she really exploded at the Grand Slam tournaments. Winning the French Open made my dream come true – and I confirmed it at the US Open that same year and the Australian Open in 2004. Winning three out of four Grand Slams at such a relatively young age was insane.

My capabilities were already known, but I was afraid of players like Kim Clijsters or Serena Williams. At the beginning of 2003, after the final in Antwerp, where I lost to Kim for the thousandth time, it was for me. I had a long discussion with my coach, Carlos Rodriguez. This was the time I went to the States to work with Pat Echevery.

‘I Was Afraid Of Serena’: Henin In Legends vodcast On Duels With Williams

After that, I had to deal with the stagnation of my body. In 2004 I contracted a virus and wasn’t feeling well – despite winning the Olympics. Somehow everything was completely normal after working so hard physically in 2003. I’ve worked harder than any other player, and not only do I say that, others have said it too! I knew there was a risk of eventually hitting a wall and hitting rock bottom. I have no regrets because I wanted to achieve my goals, but of course my body needed to recover.

In 2006 and 2007 it was different. In 2006 I reached all the Grand Slam finals, then played my best season the following year. It was the year she got divorced. I was at a different stage in my life as a woman and was struggling with some major personal issues. So I decided to skip the Australian Open. Being able to succeed professionally during a very traumatic personal time has given me a lot of relief which is without a doubt why I am most proud of this second stint as a world number one.

When I look at the present, I have to say: The WTA takes first place in Ashleigh Barty. She undoubtedly deserves 200% to be there! I love the intelligence with which she manages her career. This became especially evident in the time of Covid. Crisis times are interesting in this respect. Ashley has always been at peace with herself, making firm decisions and taking breaks when she sees fit. I think it tells us a lot about a player when you decide not to play for a long time and then come back at the same level. Since winning Roland Garros in 2019, she has shown impeccable persistence.

Admittedly, people sometimes accuse her of lacking charisma, but I appreciate her personality a lot. She has both feet on the ground, that’s her strength. One has to talk about their game of course, but there is a lot to be said for their determination, simplicity and intelligence.

Henin on Barty: “I can understand the critics…”

Ashley decided not to play in Indian Wells and Miami, which is a pity. When you are number one, you have a certain responsibility and I can understand the critics who say that the best players – especially women – have to be present at the biggest tournaments to be visible. If they do not always compete, the sport may fail to create real competition. It doesn’t have to be the same player who wins all the time, but we need professionals who are constantly in tournaments.

Baker distinguishes Barty: ‘You couldn’t write a better story’

However, we must not ignore two important things: first, the coronavirus pandemic, which makes it difficult to judge. We can only try to imagine what the players have been through over the past two years. At the same time, you have to see that they are still in an advantageous position.

Second, Barty is the Australian who just won the Australian Open in Melbourne. History shows how difficult this is. It may have seemed like a picnic, but Barty must have had a grueling two weeks. Whether their decision to skip Indian Wells and Miami is the right one remains to be seen as the season progresses. You probably made the right decision – I wouldn’t be surprised personally.

Medvedev – what kind of number one will he become?

Let’s get to the guys. First place for Daniil Medvedev is a little different from Barty. It is always a good idea for a player to climb to the top during a period of dominance because it gives more weight to their performance. Medvedev was supposed to win the Australian Open, and perhaps he will mourn the missed opportunity in the final against Rafael Nadal for a long time. A lot happened at the beginning of the year with the absence of Novak Djokovic and the madness of Nadal reshuffling the cards. All this overshadows Medvedev’s jump to first place a little.

Final: Nadal defeats Medvedev after 5:24 hours – Summary

I would have preferred to see him win the Australian Open to become the world number one, although I am a huge fan of Rafael Nadal. At the moment, there seems to be a bit of a lack of clarity at the top for men. It is difficult to assess the balance of power. A very exciting stage. Who can say what will happen in the next few months?

The future will show what Medvedev will be number one. Is the new situation a burden on him? I think so. BUT: He’s always well prepared and has shown that he can handle pressure. However, Daniel has to get stronger on the other surfaces if he is to establish himself as number one in the long run.

