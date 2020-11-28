Jurgen Klopp joins Liverpool defender after choosing Nat Phillips over Joel Matip

13 mins ago
Jurgen Klopp is “full of confidence and faith” in Nathaniel Phillips where the center back got a rare start in Brighton.

The 23-year-old played at the center of defense when Liverpool beat West Ham earlier this season.

He will partner with interim defender Fabinho while he starts for the second time in the Premier League.

Klopp admitted that he is trying and trying to continue in his defense, but the nature of the circumstances makes that difficult.

He said, “Once again (another midfield duo). That’s it. They did really well against West Ham and Nat who is such a great boy.

“I don’t like to change the last line constantly, but on the other hand, he should have a chance.

Jurgen Klopp made the changes against Brighton

“I am full of faith and confidence in him and he will give his all.

Takumi Minamino also had a rare outing from the start as he capitalized on a hit on Curtis Jones.

“You need new legs,” Klopp said.

“Curtis told me yesterday that he felt something and that he couldn’t train but he is on the bench.

“So it was clear that we needed another midfielder so I thought I’d come Takumi.”

The German regularly bemoans the workload of his players because the matches are so intense and fast.

Liverpool play their third game in seven days and will host Ajax on Merseyside in just over 72 hours.

Nathaniel Phillips made only one start in the Premier League

Sadio Mane got a rest which is a noticeable omission with the Senegalese superstar among submarines.

They travel to the South Coast where they aim to collect three points against the humble seagulls, although Klopp claimed they are much better than their position in the league suggests.

The German saw his team lose in the middle of the week as he put up a lackluster show against Italy’s Atalanta in the Champions League.

Last weekend, they comfortably beat Leicester 3-0 at Anfield as they mocked the notable absentee list.

Liverpool can top the lead even by one point at Amex Stadium, for at least 24 hours with Tottenham, who play Chelsea on Sunday.

Who should be the Liverpool midfield duo during the injury crisis? Have your say here .

