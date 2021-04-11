“Jupiter’s Legacy” on Netflix: Edition, Acting, Trailer, and Plot. All about the first Los Gatos superhero series

Fans of superheroes are lucky. In addition to the Disney Marvel series (and phenomena like The Boys on Prime Video, ndt), they have now been added. Buyer’s legacy A Netflix proposal focuses on young (and old) people with superpowers that can be traced back to two somewhat unusual families.

The series is without a doubt one of the most anticipated titles on the platform and is based on the comics created by Mark Millar (Kick ass, Superman, Civil War) And Frank Quelly, some of the longest-lived tapes in the Millerworld universe, probably also because they were written to trace the origins of their superheroes and their families.

“The Legacy of Jupiter”, La Storia

What would you do if you found out that your parents were the first living superheroes on Earth? This is the question that haunts the heroes Buyer’s legacyYoung, empowered, destined to become the world’s next protectors (obviously at the level of their parents).

Buyer’s legacy She focuses on that inner journey of little more than adolescence toward understanding and accepting themselves and their destiny, all while addressing “the complex dynamics between family, power and loyalty.”

The Jupiter Legacy Working Group

Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels and Leslie Bibb play the original superheroes, a group called The Union, made up of Sheldon Sampson and his brother Walter and wife Grace.

Sheldon and Grace have two children they can count on to continue protecting the planet’s inhabitants when they are no longer able to do so (they’ve been fighting threats to humanity for a century). This is Chloe and Brandon Sampson played by Elena Camboris and Andrew Horton.

When is the Buyer’s Legacy released?

The Eight Seasons Buyer’s legacy It arrives on Netflix May 7. As usual, they will all be launched on the platform at the same time, so storyboard fans can indulge in the weekend marathon.

«Buyer’s Legacy», il trailer

After the initial advance that Netflix shared a video with the first photos of each character, the series’ first official trailer (which is amazing) was also released.

The footage recalls the cinematic quality of the series and shows the heroes at different stages of their lives as heroes who offer a fairly clear idea of ​​what we can expect this coming May.

Fans can rest assured about the project’s potential outcome: both Millar and Quitely are among the series’s producers: everything has been approved by them and in the trailer that appears.

The article was originally published at GQ Spain

