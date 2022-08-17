Jumanji: The First Coming Theme Park

amusement park Jumanji, the first film associated with Sony’s $2.03 billion feature film franchise, will open in the spring of 2023 at the UK’s Chessington World of Adventures resort in Chessington, UK. The theme, a $20.5 million development, is part of a global agreement between Columbia Pictures Location Based Entertainment and Merlin Entertainments and will be the world’s first experience that summarizes the adventures of the Jumanji films. We also remember that in Gardaland there is an attraction dedicated to Jumanji.

The entrance gate, surrounded by the ominous and overgrown Jumanji forest that dominates the project, will serve as a starting point for the guests. You will also find the Jaguar Sanctuary structure from the movie which is 16 meters high in the park.

Tim Harrison Jones

Tim Harrison JonesChessington World of Adventures Resort Division Manager said: “What could be more exciting than the revival of the internationally successful Jumanji movie franchise within the largest development Chessington has ever seen. We know what it takes to create the ultimate adventure for our guests. Spread across 128 acres, the resort already offers surprises around the corner with over 40 A wild game and attraction, a zoo with over 1,000 majestic animals and two private hotels, plus luxury camping.!“

Jeffrey GodsickExecutive Vice President of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location-Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment added:After entertainment From the movies for many years, fans now have a chance to experience Jumanji in a whole new dimension and we are excited to go on this new adventure with the Chessington creative team as Jumanji expands even further with its themed land.”