Julie Lengweiler, a volleyball professional in Thurgau, moves to Finland On Thursday, Julie Lingwiler of Jachnangling won the NFL Championship with Neuchâtel. The next day it was announced that the Qatari striker would leave the first Swiss league and continue his career abroad.

Julie Lingwiler (left, in attack) dared to make the move abroad at the age of 22. Laurent Gillieron / Ki

Just one day after the Chênois Men’s Championship, University Club Neuchâtel took the Swiss Women’s Championship title on Thursday. Julie Lengweiler played a major role in the success of the Neuchâtel Women. The 22-year-old Qatari striker from Thurgau was also one of the NUC defining characters in the final match against Düdingen. Lengweiler described this year’s victory over SRF as the most important for her so far, because this time she played a huge role in it. Swiss volleyball talent had already won the championship with Neuchâtel in 2019, three times before with Voléro Zurich.

Just one day after winning the title in 2021, it was announced that Lengweiler was moving abroad. Next season, her new sports home will be Polkie Kuusamo. The team from eastern Finland plays in the first Finnish league. The new Lengweiler club advanced to the Mestaruusliiga Finals in 2020/21 after the team finished the regular season fourth in the table. The Thurgau resident looks forward to the future: “I look forward to the new adventure. I’ve only heard good things about the club and I’m excited to be able to start preparing for the season in Finland soon.”