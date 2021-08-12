Amazon opens a multi-billion air freight center in the US

Amazon has strengthened itself significantly with a new venture in the air freight sector.

Ian Dewar Photography / Shutterstock.com

Not only on the ground, Amazon is making itself more and more independent of other companies in the logistical sphere – and in the air, the group is also moving forward with the expansion of its infrastructure. And this expansion is very expensive, as the latest internal project demonstrates: in the United States, and more specifically in the US state of Kentucky, Amazon opened an air freight center this week, bringing in a colossal profit of $1.5 billion.

New hub as hub for US freight network

The new air hub is scheduled to move at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Information from TechCrunch It became the center of the American shipping network Amazon. With the turnstile, Amazon wants to try to “connect a network of 40 locations and control all aspects of delivery.”

With the expansion of air freight, Amazon wants to make parcel delivery faster, promote same-day delivery in the US, and process concrete express parcels as the basis for excellent customer service. When construction began on Amazon’s new airport in the spring of 2019, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos got into the rig himself and pointed out the great importance of the project for future parcel delivery as part of Prime Express Shipping.

We are investing $1.5 billion in our new air hub to get you your packages faster. Three million square feet, and it will create 2,000 jobs. And if you guessed driving a front loader was fun, you’re right! # amazon # prime pic.twitter.com/Cud4orKrC4 – Jeff Bezos May 14, 2019

This is what the new air cargo center offers

Altogether, the new billion dollar campus occupies an area of ​​600 hectares. In addition to the 800,000 square meter sorting center, it also contains seven other buildings, an aircraft parking ramp, and a multi-storey car park for cars.

The planning and construction of the large logistics project took four years to complete. In the future, according to Amazon, dozens of flights will be carried out per day from here and millions of parcels will be processed every week. The site will also bring significant benefits from the point of view of employees: the group intends to employ more than 2,000 people here in the long term.