A State Department spokesperson has announced sanctions against persons and entities associated with the United States and Canada

According to the State Department website, in response to the unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States and Canada on March 22 (based on false and incorrect information) against Chinese officials and entities in Xinjiang, China decided to sanction the United States Committee on International Religions. Freedom Chair (USCIRF) Gail Manchine, USCIRF Vice President Tony Perkins, Canadian Representative Michael Chung, and the Human Rights Subcommittee of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development of the House of Commons of Canada. Interested persons are prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau; Chinese citizens and enterprises are prohibited from dealing with interested persons and exchanges with relevant entities. Meanwhile, China’s previous sanctions against US personnel who have seriously undermined China’s sovereignty and interests in Xinjiang-related matters remain in effect.

The Chinese Government is firmly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests.