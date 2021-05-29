Biden says stop participating. With China it will be the competition

Two senior administration officials explain why the era of engaging with China is over: “Now it’s going to be competition” (regardless of climate). And they are re-launching the call to partners

“With China, an eraThe linkAt any cost: “From now on, the dominant model will be the competition model.” Word Curt CampbellCoordinator of the Indian and Pacific Oceans at the National Security Council for Joe Biden.

Diplomat dubbed by the American mediaAsia Caesar in BidenIt is not new to the exits of this tone. It is enough to read what he wrote about three years ago Foreign affairs Criticize the setting Bill ClintonAnd the George W. Bush e Barack Obama (During the latter’s first term, Campbell was head of the State Department’s Bureau of East Asia and Pacific Affairs: “We downplayed their ambition and their vulnerability.”

This week, Campbell A. Event From Stanford University he added: “We have to run faster than them,” referring to China. Early in February, President Biden framed the US-China relationship in a competitive context. Top Xi Jinping The tenant of the White House said: “With China we must avoid conflict, but we will have intense competition.” In fact, Campbell explained, it is precisely the Chinese leader that is the reason behind the new US approach: he is “deeply ideological, but also very little emotional” and “not very interested in economics.” Then dig on the Politburo member Yang Jiechi And to the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang YiSend senior officials to recent talks in Alaska: They are “nowhere near, within a hundred miles” of the Chinese leader’s inner circle.

He also participated in the event Laura RosenbergerSpecial Assistant to President H. Senior Doctor For China and Taiwan to the National Security Council, which has set out the three guiding principles for the Biden administration in the confrontation with China: Work with allies and partners “to demonstrate that democracies achieve results”; “Investing in the homeland and strengthening ourselves nationally”; “To meet China when necessary and cooperate with China where it is in our interest to do so.”

Line appears to find management compatible. From the last phone call with the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Liu Hee Star and Stripes Trade Representative, Kathryn TyeShe concluded by saying that the United States is still facing “very big challenges” in its commercial and economic relations with China, which requires the Biden administration’s attention at all levels. And indeed in January John KerryThe Presidential Envoy for Climate Affairs made it clear that the United States and China must address climate change as a “critical” but “stand alone” issue. That is, human rights and unfair trade practices of Beijing “will never be exchanged” with cooperation in the climate field. like he said The New York TimesIn fact, only (few) environmental issues seem to be able to make Washington and Beijing agree economically.

But let’s go back to the first pillar that Rosenberger made: cooperation with allies and partners. The European Union appears to be ready. This is what it emanates from A common observation Spread by Wendy ShermanUS Deputy Secretary of State H. Stefano SaninoSecretary-General of the European External Action Service (i.e. the diplomatic machine from the European Union headed by the High Representative) Josep Borrell). The two diplomats met this week in Brussels to prepare for President Biden’s visit to Europe in mid-June, and on China they announced their intention to pursue “constructive engagement” with China on issues such as climate change and nuclear proliferation. [nucleare]On some regional issues, “but on some issues such as human rights and China’s assertion in the South China Sea, their position is strong against the Beijing government.”