USA Allows Astra-Zeneca and Transit Vaccines to Enter From November 8, 2021

The CDC has changed its guidance and will accept nearly all vaccinations for travelers including Astra-Zeneca and cross vaccinations starting November 8, 2021. For cruise vacations, this means that there are no longer any relevant restrictions on cruises in the Caribbean from Florida – as long as they are fully vaccinated.

advertisement

After the US originally announced that it would allow citizens of Schengen countries to re-enter the country “from November”, the exact date of the opening was unclear for a long time. Likewise, travelers with Astra-Zeneca vaccine and especially with cross-vaccinations with Astra-Zeneca and Biontech or Moderna had to shudder if they could start their booked cruise in the Caribbean with a port of departure in the USA. Occasionally, shipping companies have already canceled their customers such flights for the months of November and December 2021 citing suspected entry restrictions.

It is now clear: entry into the United States and thus also access to the cruise ship, especially in major Florida ports such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral, is guaranteed from November 8, 2021, provided that travelers have a fully protected vaccination.

Even if cruise lines don’t adjust their rules soon after learning of this CDC’s decision, they are now expected to quickly change their travel conditions in accordance with the CDC’s rules. However, when in doubt, travelers should inquire about this with their shipping company before starting their journey.advertisement

Astra-Zeneca is not approved for vaccinations in the United States nor for cross vaccinations by the CDC. in your Updated guidelines However, the CDC now clarifies that it recognizes vaccination schemes and vaccines as a complete vaccination that has been used outside the USA.

After temporary birth jams or increased side effects with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, cross-vaccination was temporarily used not only in Germany and some other European countries, but also in Canada in particular.

In an appendix to its guidelines, the CDC writes that all World Health Organization (WHO-EUL,WHO Emergency Use List ProcedureApproved vaccines will be accepted for entry into the United States. In addition, people who have been vaccinated with different vaccines from the WHO Vaccine List are also considered fully vaccinated within the meaning of the CDC guidelines. The only requirement is that there be an interval of at least 17 days (21 days plus four days of goodwill) between the first and second vaccination.